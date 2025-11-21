Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 3,800,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 875,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 23.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

