LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

LZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $226,362.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 868,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,878.01. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $672,184 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 92.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 928,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 445,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $18,585,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

