PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 20.50, with a volume of 1440773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £187.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

