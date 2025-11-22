Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 2395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of C$65.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.25.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.