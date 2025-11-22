Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.2260. Approximately 97,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 293,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BETR shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $691.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.09).

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO J. Calamari Nicholas sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $289,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pbra, Llc sold 995,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $50,091,654.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,497 shares of company stock valued at $51,504,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 87.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

