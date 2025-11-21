BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Down 0.1%
BMNR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,681,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMNR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BitMine Immersion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.
