H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 66332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on H2O America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H2O America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

H2O America Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.27 million. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H2O America by 240.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H2O America during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

