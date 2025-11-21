Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS):

11/19/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Cirrus Logic was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

11/5/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,793.75. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

