Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,180.56. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $1,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,272,987 shares in the company, valued at $80,210,910.87. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,620 shares of company stock worth $2,160,704. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

