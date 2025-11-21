Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Marla Blow Sells 300 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) Director Marla Blow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $15,705.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,148.85. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Up 3.0%

ETSY stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,050. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

