Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Telephone and Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -64.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 864,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

