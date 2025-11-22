B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.1745, but opened at $8.58. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 2,490 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
