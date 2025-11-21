GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TQQY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

