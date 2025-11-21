GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TQQY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
