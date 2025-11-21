Insider Selling: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 10,595 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $27,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,121.20. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 0.4%

Honest stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 3,088,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,342. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.43 million. Honest had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honest by 1,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 6,101.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Equity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

