Insider Buying: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne Niemeyer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 538,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,114.60. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Innventure Price Performance

INV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 2,374,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,386. Innventure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Innventure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure during the first quarter worth $116,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Innventure by 144.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

