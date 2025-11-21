SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Buys $80,979.84 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell acquired 56,236 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $80,979.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,048,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,413.76. This represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Frank Martell bought 93,764 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,833.08.

On Monday, September 15th, Frank Martell bought 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Frank Martell bought 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

SmartRent stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,160,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,677 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 176.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 23.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

