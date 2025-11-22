Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 32.1% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was down 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. Approximately 495,658,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average daily volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.75.



Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

