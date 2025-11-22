GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1597 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $26.15.
About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.