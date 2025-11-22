GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1597 per share on Tuesday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $26.15.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

