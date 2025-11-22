SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 317,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 150,295 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSEZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

