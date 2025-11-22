Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 19% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,807,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 436,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Independence Gold Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

