VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,805,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 152,349 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.21.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $598.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum.

