Michael Intrator Sells 50,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $3,735,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CoreWeave Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of CRWV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,795,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,159,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.41.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.