Michael Intrator Sells 50,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $3,735,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CoreWeave Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of CRWV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,795,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,159,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.41.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
