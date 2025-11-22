PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.09 and last traded at GBX 68.10, with a volume of 1992019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.90.

PZ Cussons Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.56. The company has a market cap of £331.24 million, a PE ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 earnings per share for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts predict that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total transaction of £26,256.36. 15.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

