BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Amy Duross Sells 4,523 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $110,858.73. Following the sale, the director owned 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,588.37. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $11,686.50.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 540,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,202. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

