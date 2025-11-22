OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Director Manuel Diaz Sells 11,270 Shares

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Diaz sold 11,270 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

