OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Director Manuel Diaz Sells 11,270 Shares

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUTGet Free Report) Director Manuel Diaz sold 11,270 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

