Carole Huntsman Sells 1,958 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total value of $1,082,989.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,799.52. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $547.96. The stock had a trading volume of 567,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,026. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $577.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 221.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

