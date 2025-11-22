zSpace (ZSPC) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare zSpace to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for zSpace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get zSpace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zSpace 1 1 4 0 2.50 zSpace Competitors 1984 10585 20874 583 2.59

zSpace presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,974.24%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 37.18%. Given zSpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe zSpace is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zSpace -68.88% N/A -177.47% zSpace Competitors -224.85% -66.72% -6.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares zSpace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares zSpace and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio zSpace $38.10 million -$20.82 million -0.58 zSpace Competitors $2.39 billion $337.41 million -28.05

zSpace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than zSpace. zSpace is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of zSpace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About zSpace

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.