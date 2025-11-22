Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

