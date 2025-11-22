Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 520,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 366,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile



Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

