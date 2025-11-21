Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.6875. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $10.6875, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.