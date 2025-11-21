Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.6875. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $10.6875, with a volume of 180 shares traded.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Electric Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare Just Broke the Internet, But It’s Still a Red-Hot Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.