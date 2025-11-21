PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

PHSC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.80. The firm has a market cap of £925,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

About PHSC

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.