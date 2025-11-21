Critical Contrast: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Suzuki Motor 0 1 0 1 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Jiuzi has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 6.71% 10.58% 6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jiuzi and Suzuki Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $97,465.00 97.41 -$59.13 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $38.25 billion 0.78 $2.75 billion $5.44 11.15

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automotive components and part and technical service; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; sales of charging/battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles; sales of electricity chargers, and sales of automotive spare parts and accessories, as well as in the management services of supply chain, automobiles sales, and whole vehicle sales of new energy cars. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

