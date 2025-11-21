Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 20.4% – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 924,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 149,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 20.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 4.12.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.