Head-To-Head Analysis: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) & GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stellantis 2 12 2 0 2.00

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $12.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -105.06% -561.91% -47.41% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.19 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.22 Stellantis $169.78 billion 0.18 $5.92 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Risk & Volatility

GreenPower Motor has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats GreenPower Motor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

