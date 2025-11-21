SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 6,857 shares.The stock last traded at $130.2890 and had previously closed at $130.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

