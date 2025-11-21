Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.4580. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.4580, with a volume of 184 shares.
Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 6.9%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
