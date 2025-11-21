Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) EVP Paul Oldham Sells 8,174 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $8.26 on Friday, hitting $197.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,539. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

