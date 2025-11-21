BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.