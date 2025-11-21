BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.