Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.2510, but opened at $0.2780. Thai Airways International PCL shares last traded at $0.2780, with a volume of 316,000 shares traded.
Thai Airways International PCL Stock Up 0.8%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Thai Airways International PCL Company Profile
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in airlines business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services.
