LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 495,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 143,513 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.1910.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LY presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LY alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YAHOY

LY Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.