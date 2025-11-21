LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 495,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 143,513 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.1910.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LY presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
LY Price Performance
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About LY
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
