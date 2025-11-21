Rep. Tim Moore Buys Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Verizon Communications stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.55. 17,879,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,510,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 951,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 114.1% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 46,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

