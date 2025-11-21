Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group NV (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Pharming Group Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.