BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.9380. Approximately 515,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 959,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,399,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 36.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,639,000 after buying an additional 888,235 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,852,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 435,692 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,168,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

