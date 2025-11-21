Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

11/11/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $12.50 to $14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.85 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

