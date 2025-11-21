Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading 10.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 945,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 187,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mason Resources Stock Up 10.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Mason Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.