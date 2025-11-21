BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 26252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
