Rep. Tim Moore Buys Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on November 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB ONE” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 9/19/2025.

Hyster-Yale Stock Up 5.9%

HY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. 82,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,179. The stock has a market cap of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.57. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,028.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 148.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

