Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.6340, with a volume of 49147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

