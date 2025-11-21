Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $627.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00007606 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00098196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,685.07 or 0.43872697 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,330,528 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 630,330,527.7099 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54862218 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1347 active market(s) with $474,889,567.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.