Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 32.1% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) fell 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,654,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 15.33.

The company has a market cap of £84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

